Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 Heart Monitor Armband Now Available

Announced at CES 2021, the Rhythm+ Heart Rate Monitor armband is now available to purchase for US$79.99. The Rhythm+2.0 waterproof armband heart rate monitor’s patented optical sensor continuously measures blood flow and body movement to provide highly accurate readings. It is as accurate as a chest strap monitor, but much more comfortable and convenient to wear during all physical activities. Built with Valencell’s PerformTek biometric sensor technology which is the only continuous heart rate monitoring technology proven, via extensive testing, accurate during virtually any exercise and in virtually any environment to give people meaningful fitness assessments.

