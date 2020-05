Former Apple exec Scott Forstall joined a Code Break event on Wednesday. The full thing, which also featured Grammy Award-winning musician Macklemore, is now available to view. It includes discussion on how the iPhone came to be, and an intriguing story from Mr. Forstall in which he recalled his first interview with Steve Jobs.

Check It Out: Ex-iOS Chief Scott Forstall Tells Code Break Event How Steve Jobs First Hired Him