Scott Kelby’s iPhone Photography Book is Released

Professional photographer Scott Kelby has recently published The iPhone Photography Book. It’s filled with tips and tricks to help iPhone users get the most of out their camera and editing techniques. I particularly thought the guide on how to pose people was helpful. To me, taking a good photo of a person is more difficult than taking a good photo of a landscape or building. Travel and landscape photography are covered, as well as how to best organize your photo library and apps you can use to shoot and edit. It’s US$29.95 on Amazon for the paperback, and US$17.29 for the Kindle edition.

