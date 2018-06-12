Check out Scribit on Kickstarter. It’s a device that will create art on your wall—from drawings to your recent Twitter messages to crowdsourced designs. Better yet, it will erase that art, too, turning your wall into giant reusable canvas. It can draw using four pens (red, blue, yellow, and black), and it needs two nails and a power outlet to install. The video is cool as can be, and the project has already raised more than US$400,000 with 23 days to go. Pledge levels that will get you a Scribit start at $349.

Check It Out: Scribit on Kickstarter Creates (and Erases) Art on Your Wall