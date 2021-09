A never-seen-before clip from sci-fi series Foundation was released, via Sony, a day before the show premieres on Apple TV+. In a connected interview, showrunner David S. Goyer reiterated to Sony’s Senior Director, SIE Content Communications Sid Shumun that it could take 70 or 80 episodes to fully adapt Isaac Asimov’s legendary novels.

