New Apple Video Shows ‘SEE’ Behind the Scenes

Apple has shared a three-and-a-half minute video on YouTube showing its show SEE behind the scenes.

Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss’ spiritual leader.

I’m currently working my way through other TV+ content so I haven’t seen SEE yet. But it looks great and sounds like it’s a good, compelling story.

