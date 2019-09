Apple used the ‘By Innovation Only’ event to show the first trailer for its forthcoming Apple TV+ series See. The show stars Jason Momoa as Baba Voss. It takes place in the far future where a virus has left any survivors blind. However, Baba Voss’ twins were born with sight. See arrives on Apple TV+ on November 1.

Check It Out: First Trailer For ‘See’ Starring Jason Momoa