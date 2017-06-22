Several classic Sega games have long been available for iOS, but the company is kicking things up a notch with the launch this week of the “Sega Forever” collection. The company has brought five of its classic games to iOS and Android for free, with many more titles scheduled to launch in the coming months. The games available today include Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, Phantasy Star II, and Sonic the Hedgehog. The games are all free with ads, and can be upgraded to remove ads for $1.99 each. Each game also includes a set of iMessage stickers if, you know, you’re into that kind of thing.

Check It Out: Grab These 5 Classic Sega Games Free on iOS