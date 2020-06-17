Send Fax From Your iPhone With EcoFax

EcoFax is an app that lets you send fax from your iPhone. At the end of the month, the company plants trees to compensate for all the paper used to deliver those faxes. They partnered with Trees for the Future Foundation and aim to increase the number of trees they plant as more people use the app. I checked the privacy policy, and it can access and collect data like: your identity, location data, camera, contacts, storage, photos and/or media, notifications, and mobile data. Camera, contacts, storage, and photos make sense, because that’s how the app functions. If that doesn’t bother you and you need to send faxes, maybe consider EcoFax. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

