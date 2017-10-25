There’s a really cool, cutting-edge input device that looks like a must-have for musicians, artists, hobbyists, and professionals alike. Called the Sensil Morph, early adopters call its user experience seamless, even though it’s capable of filling many roles. There are 10 unique overlays available for the Morph. These allow the touch-sensitive accessory to act as many devices. There is an overlay to turn the Morph into a keyboard, piano, drum pad, gaming pad, and much more. When you place one of the overlays on the input device, it automatically “morphs” into a MIDI controller, video editor, drum set, art tablet, keyboard, and more. The Morph offers precise tracking and high force sensitivity, while being able to detect any object or tool from a gloved finger to a paint brush. The Sensel Morph connects via Bluetooth LE, USB, and even serial port (with the optional Developer’s Cable).

Related

Check It Out: Sensel Morph Is Any Artist’s Dream Tool