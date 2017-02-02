Iconfactory has been making a big splash with its new Linea sketching app, a major new entry in the illustration space. Serenity Caldwell has done a great animated (i.e. stop motion video) review of the software for iMore. She said, “Linea has supplanted Paper in my iPad’s dock as my go-to sketching program — and for those who know me, that’s a shocker: I haven’t really sketched in anything consistently other than Paper since its 2013 release.” If you’ve been curious about Linea, you should definitely watch.

Check It Out: Serenity Caldwell’s Animated Review of Iconfactory’s Linea Sketching App