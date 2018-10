MacPaw added Smile Software’s PDFpen to SetApp on Thursday. SetApp gives you access to more than 100 Mac apps—including several top apps—for $9.99 per month. (There are yearly options and education pricing, too.) It’s a service I love and recommend, too. And PDFpen is a great PDF editor and a solid add for SetApp.

