Shazam has published its ‘Predictions 2022’ playlist on Apple Music. The playlist contains 50 tracks by 50 different artists, five of whom artists have been highlighted. They are Ayra Starr, DannyLux, Lyn Lapid, Sad Night Dynamite, and STAYC. You can check it all out, and maybe discover who you’re going to be listening to for the next 12 months!

Check It Out: Shazam Publishes ‘Predictions 2022’ Apple Music Playlist Highlighting Hot New Artists