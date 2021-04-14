I like to share cool shortcuts that I discover and I recently found this one on r/Shortcuts. It’s called “ebb” and the creator says it’s an inclusive period tracker and their first shortcut. Here is their story: “Hi. I created Ebb to track my menstrual cycle, my symptoms (I have an anxiety disorder) and journal about my body in the same space. I also wanted an easy format that I can backup and/or export without having to pay a period app’s subscription service. I mean no disrespect to any of these apps, but a lot of people cannot afford a monthly subscription so I hope this helps!

I am a black queer woman and tried to make everything as inclusive as possible but if you see a mistake or faux-pas, please let me know! You can email me at [email protected] or, as of v3.0, you can send feedback through Ebb.”

Check It Out: This Shortcut Called ‘Ebb’ Can Track Your Menstruation