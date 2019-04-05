New Shot on iPhone XS Film Explores Cuban Surfing

Apple released a new ‘Shot on iPhone XS’ film to share experiences from the Cuban surfing community. Called “Ola Cubana” it was shot by professional surf photographer Zak Noyle using the iPhone XS Max with a Freefly Novi Cinema Robot stabilizer, FILMic Pro app, AxisGO waterproof container, and BeastGrip universal lens adapter and rigging system. The video was directed by Nick Woytuk, and there is also a shorter behind the scenes video. Surfing in Cuba can be a challenge, because the materials to make the surfboards are hard to find.