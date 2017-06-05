For your pre-WWDC entertainment, I present to you Naked Scanner, by Simon Pierro. You might remember him as the magician who specializes in doing amazing magic tricks with an iPad. He ventured into the realm of candid camera trickery Monday with the help of well-rehearsed models in a gag he called Naked Scanner. It’s likely obvious how the trick was done, but the reactions of the passers by is definitely worth a smile. He talks about the trick in a blog post, including a test-video from the development phase. And don’t fret, all the bits deemed naughty are blurred.

Check It Out: Simon Pierro’s Newest iPad Trick is ‘Naked Scanner’