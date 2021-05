Form Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive gave a commencement address to the California College of the Arts’s Class of 2021. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree and described appearing as an “extraordinary honor.” The speech was filmed by Nick Knight and is now available to watch via SHOWstudio.

Check It Out: Sir Jony Ive Commencement Address to California College of the Arts’s Class of 2021