Dwayne Johnson is one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood, but that didn’t stop him from partnering with Apple on an epic commercial featuring the iPhone voice assistant Siri. The nearly four minute spot takes The Rock and Siri on an epic journey he calls the “biggest, coolest, craziest, dopest, most over the top, funnest” movie ever. The spot is called The Rock X Siri: Dominate the Day and you can watch it on Apple’s YouTube channel now. Ironically, asking Siri to show you the movie only brings up a list of Dwayne Johnson flicks.

Check It Out: Siri Co-stars in New Ad with Dwayne Johnson