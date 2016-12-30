We’ve seen a lot of great photos of Apple’s spaceship campus, but never at 1.7-gigapixel resolution. SkyIMD did just that with a special camera rig attached to an airplane flying about 2,000 feet above Apple Campus 2. The image is a composite of about 380 shots and is so detailed you can pick out individual workers. It’s an amazing photo, but to really see how impressive it is you’ll need to head over to the SkyIMD website to see the full resolution image in their interactive viewer.

Check Out SkyIMD's 1.7-gigapixel Apple Campus 2 Image