Slack Update Redesigns Mobile UI With Bottom Bar

Slack version 20.05.10 redesigns the mobile user interface. There’s a new navigation bar at the bottom with four tabs: Home view for the sidebar, DMs for private messages, Mentions to quickly see who mentioned your name/username, and You that contains app settings. I’m personally a fan of these bottom bars; they first started appearing with the iPhone X and it makes all the important bits of the app easy to reach with your thumb. That’s not the only change though. The update also brought a fast way to set reminders, a new compose button, and more. App Store: Slack – Free

