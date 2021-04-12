Productivity app Smart Tasks just received a huge update with version 2.0. It adds support for Apple Pencil, VoiceOver, new category colors, a fully independent Apple Watch app, and lots more. Apple Watch: View today, tomorrow, and whenever tasks in the Next 2 Days view; Quickly add tasks and categories; View/edit task and category details. Apple Pencil: Start writing in the space between each day in Next 7 Days to add a task for that day quickly; Also, you can do this for Categories and in Scheduled’s Calendar view. VoiceOver: Fully interact with Smart Tasks using Apple’s VoiceOver; Every screen and action has been improved to work with VoiceOver.

Check It Out: ‘Smart Task’ Adds Support for Apple Watch, Apple Pencil, VoiceOver, and More