There’s a Spike Jonze directed ‘live documentary’ about the Beastie Boys headed to Apple TV+ in the near future. An official sneak peek landed on the Apple TV YouTube channel over the weekend. It shows some of the hip-hop legends’ best videos and the band taking the stage for the documentary. It looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun!

