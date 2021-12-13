‘Snoopy Presents: Auld Lang Syne’ Holiday Special Available on Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: Auld Lang Syne is now available on Apple TV+, alongside It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown. The new holiday special tells the tale of a disappointed Lucy, who is upset because her Grandma couldn’t visit. To try and make herself feel better, she decides to throw the best New Year’s Party ever, with all the Peanuts gang invited. Charlie Brown, meanwhile, is in a race against time to accomplish just one of his New Year’s resolutions before midnight.

