Sofa is an app that lets you create and curate collections of books, movies, TV shows, podcasts, music albums, and video games. The big 3.0 update adds features like: Super Sofa – a new “pro” version of Sofa that is subscription-based (The core Sofa experience is still free); Add sticky notes to your items; All new design for Activity with stats & filters; Prioritize your stuff with The Shelf; Enhanced details; Search everything you’ve saved; Tons of bug fixes and design improvements.

Check It Out: Major Update to Media Collection App ‘Sofa’ Adds Subscription for Pro Features