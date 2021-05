On Sunday a cool video made the rounds on Twitter, and it shows how one guy built an electric guitar out of iPhones. These look like older iPhones like iPhone 5c and iPhone 6. The video says it was made from 105 iPhones and iPods and cost US$2,600 to build. All devices were purchased from secondhand stores, and it was created by Artem Mayer, who owns a guitar repair shop in Moscow, Russia.