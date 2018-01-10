LAS VEGAS – Somnox showed their sleep aid robot to Jeff Gamet at CES 2018. It helps you relax and fall asleep, and you can check it out in this video interview.
Check It Out: CES – Snuggle up with the Somnox Sleep Aid Robot and Fall Asleep Faster
One Comment Add a comment
Thanks, interesting.
I’m currently reading bestseller Why We Sleep.