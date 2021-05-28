Step up and prove your music knowledge with this fast-paced, competitive music-based trivia game. SongPop Party is the latest addition in the biggest music trivia franchise in the world with a huge catalog from cult classics to today’s top hits, and hundreds of thousands of unlockable songs curated by genre, artists, decade, topics and more. Bringing music fans together around the globe, players can pit their knowledge against opponents online in the Arena mode based on their skill level and music preferences. Or jump into the new local and online multiplayer party mode where players can link up and compete with their friends and family to determine who is the best.

Check It Out: Music Game ‘SongPop Party’ Now on Apple Arcade