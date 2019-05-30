Spark 2.3.4 Adds Support for More Fonts and Text Size

Spark 2.3.4 adds support for more fonts. Now you can choose between various fonts and pick the text size when you’re composing an email. Set a default font type and size for your messages, and Spark will remember it for all future emails. You’ll have other formatting options like text color and highlighting. You can apply different fonts to your email signature, too. As Spark’s blog post says:

The new collection of fonts in Spark gives you the ability to highlight certain phrases or points in a different font, making it easier for a busy recipient to peruse them in a single glance. Your emails will stand out from the crowd and help you leave a lasting impression on the recipient. There are many corporate environments that require a specific family of font to be used in company emails, and Spark will help you write better emails in both personal and professional use-cases.

App Store: Free

