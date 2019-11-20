Spark Mail 2.5.0 Brings a Redesign With Dark Mode, Avatars, and More

Readdle’s Spark Mail 2.5.0 has been redesigned to give you features like Dark Mode, multi-window support on iPadOS, and more. Release notes include: Slick new design, stylish Dark Mode, Inbox with Avatars, customize email actions, multiple windows support on iPad, sync contacts between all your devices, and various bug issues and small improvements.

We are building the future of email. Modern design, fast, intuitive, collaborative, seeing what’s important, automation and truly personal experience that you love – this is what Spark stands for.

App Store: Free

