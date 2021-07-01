Readdle’s ‘Spark’ Mail Introduces Shared Inboxes for Teams

Readdle announced that it has updated Spark Mail to include Shared Inboxes for teams. It lets multiple team members to simultaneously access common email accounts (like [email protected] or [email protected]) and enhance collaboration by assigning emails, setting deadlines, discussing emails internally and even drafting emails together in real time. People can use this feature on Mac starting today. The iOS support follows in a few days while the Android version is being rolled out over the next two weeks.

