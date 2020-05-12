Spark version 2.7.0 adds mouse and trackpad support for iPad users, as well as a way to react to emails and chats with emojis. Spark mail by Readdle gives you a Smart Inbox, email scheduling, natural language search, a built-in calendar, integrations with third-party apps, email snoozing, email link creation, and many more features. It’s a email app for everyone, whether you’re using it for your own use or as part of a business team. App Store: Spark – Free

Check It Out: Spark Email Gets Support for Trackpads and Mice