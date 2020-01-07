LAS VEGAS – At Pepcom here at CES on Monday, Speck was showing off their latest Presidio2 line of cases that use Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology. Like an air bag for your iPhone, Presidio2 incorporates air capsules around edge to resist damage upon impact, cushioning your iPhone when it falls and keeping things safe. Expect to see these available in the spring.
CES – Speck’s Presidio2 Cases Use Air Capsules to Suspend and Protect your iPhone
