OverDrive published a list of the top 10 books that readers anticipate for Spring 2021. They include Klara and the Sun, My Broken Language, Caul Baby, First Person Singular, Whereabouts, The Committed, Red Island House, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev, Of Women and Salt, and Peaces. All of them can be read for free through the one-tap reading app, Libby. All that’s needed to begin diving in is a public library card, and if readers don’t have one, an Instant Digital Card can be created in just 30 seconds.

Check It Out: 10 Books Readers are Looking Forward to for Spring 2021