Update to ‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ Brings Hair Colors, Microfighters

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways is an Apple Arcade game in which players can explore, create characters, race Microfighters, and more. Friday’s update brings a few features: OWN YOUR PERSONAL MICROFIGHTER: Meet Lax Torios at the new Microfighter shop and acquire your own. CUSTOMIZE YOUR HAIR COLOR: Meet Floid Burbakk at the new Barbershop to discover a new customization feature. NEW ACTIVITIES IN THE SOCIAL HUB: Build or destroy Sandcastles, go fishing for LEGO Bricks, and hang out at the cantina or by the beach on the lounge chairs.

