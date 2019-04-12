Now that I’ve updated my Facebook cover image, computer desktop, and phone lock screen, I can tell you: There’s a teaser trailer out for the final movie in the new Star Wars trilogy, released today at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. Aside from the teaser, we also got the title: The Rise Of Skywalker. It’s a teaser as opposed to a “full” trailer, so there isn’t a lot to it plotwise. We get some shots of characters, some shots of locations, and not a lick of context. I’ve only watched it about 20 times though, maybe in another viewing or two I’ll pick up something I wasn’t seeing before.

Check It Out: Star Wars: Episode IX Teaser Released