How long does it take to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Only a couple minutes, if you watch LEGO Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2 Minutes. It’s almost like watching the actual movie, except that it’s a lot shorter and narrated by a pretty awesome kid. The video is on the official Star Wars YouTube channel and is a really fun take on the latest movie from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Check It Out: Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2 Minutes and LEGO