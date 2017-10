Star Wars: The Last Jedi is getting closer every day, and with a new trailer out December 15th can’t get here quick enough. We get some BB-8, Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo, Chewie and his pet Pikachu, plus Luke and Leia. We also get new AT-AT and TIE Fighters, plus epic space battles and light sabers. That’s all in two and a half minutes. Check out the trailer and get ready to be inappropriately excited for the movie.

