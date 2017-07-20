This Is The Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder You’re Looking For

Man, kids today get all the cool toys! Check out the Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder by Radio Flyer. I mean, it looks like Luke’s landspeeder, and it actually goes. It GOES! It’s an electric car, for goodness’s sake! For kids! The gear shift switches between 2mph forward, 5mph forward, or 2mph reverse, and it holds one or two kids with a combined max weight of 130 lbs. The company described the dashboard as “interactive,” too. How fun! Oh, and pricey for a kid’s toy. It’s $499.99, and available in the U.S. More countries are coming.

