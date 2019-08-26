A host of Disney+ trailers are starting to land. One that is already getting a lot of attention is for the Star Wars spin-off The Madalorian. It appeared Friday. While the clip did not reveal much, it looks like the series will be rather epic. It is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, following a single gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. The Mandalorian comes after the story of Jango and Boba Fet. It will stream when Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019.

Check It Out: Star Wars ‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer