StarCraft Remastered Coming to Mac and Windows on August 14th

StarCraft, the classic real-time strategy game that was hugely popular on both Mac and Windows, is returning to the Mac this August with StarCraft Remastered. First teased back in March, Blizzard this week confirmed that the remastered version — which includes improved graphics up to 4K resolution, remastered audio, widescreen support, and modern multiplayer features — will launch for Windows and macOS on Monday, August 14th. Check out trailer and head over to Blizzard’s website to pre-order the game for $15.

