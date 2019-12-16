Stardew Valley is on Sale for $4.99

Popular farming game Stardew Valley is on sale for US$4.99 (Down from US$7.99). In the game, your grandpa passes on the deed to his farm in the valley. After an unhappy life working for Joja Corporation, your character settles down for a more simple life. You can farm crops, raise and breed animals, and start a family with 12 potential marriage candidates around town. There are festivals to party at, caves to find treasure and monsters, or just spend the day fishing. After months of hearing about it I finally downloaded the game. A couple things I don’t like: I’m not a fan of dragging my finger around the screen to move the character, so I’ll probably buy it on my Switch. And there doesn’t seem to be a way to save your games to the cloud, so you’ll have a separate game on your iPhone and iPad.

