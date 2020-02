In the latest Apple TV+ clip, some of the stars featured in the series Visible – Out On Television, share moments when they nearly gave up. The likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, and Adam Lambert all appear in the series and explain the difficult times they went through. The series is available now with an Apple TV+ subscription.

