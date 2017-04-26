Stephen Colbert Spoofs Samsung Galaxy S8’s Revolutionary ‘No Fire’

Check out The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s Samsung spoof. From the narrator: “When our engineers designed this phone, they asked one simple question: how can we design a smartphone that won’t catch on fire?” Well yeah that’s a good question. And the answer? “The Galaxy S8 has been completely overhauled with revolutionary new features like larger screen display, better camera, and no fire.” 😂 I’d add that we know of. Yet. But that’s just nitpicking. It’s a fun bit of satire at one the expense of one of my least favorite companies. Enjoy!

