In a new video, Stephen King explains why Lisey’s Story is so personally important to him and why it’s his “favorite”. The author is an executive producer on the Apple TV+ adaption of his novel. The show id produced by J.J. Abrams and stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. It will premiere on June 4.

