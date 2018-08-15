Check Out Steve Jobs Unveiling the First iMac 20 Years Ago

The iMac is 20 years old, and it’s the computer that started Apple down the path to become the first company with a trillion dollar market cap. Then interim CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iMac on stage in May 1998, and the all-in-one computer shipped on August 15th. That computer shipped with a 233 MHz G3 processor, Mac OS 8.1, a 128 MB hard drive, and was the first Mac with USB. Check out Steve unveiling the original Bondi Blue iMac.

