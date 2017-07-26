Check out the Stickbox, an iPhone case with a built-in selfie stick. I just took a vacation where I took a ton of photos, and I’d loved to have had one of these for the trip. The selfie stick itself folds into a rectangle that fits in a recessed panel on the back of the case. A hinge on the end allows you to fold your iPhone out for taking pic. There’s a Bluetooth trigger built into the handle for triggering your camera, and the case has a kickstand mode, too. Hey, the whole thing is a clever idea. Originally funded on Kickstarter in 2016, Stickbox is available in Black, White, and Rose through the company’s site and on Amazon for $39.99.

Check It Out: Stickbox is an iPhone Case with a Built-in Selfie Stick