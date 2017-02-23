Every time you use Facebook’s new Reaction emoji, you’re providing the company with a greater insight into your emotions. With this addition to Facebook’s data collection, advertisers can build a better profile to target you with ads. Facebook could even carry out more emotional manipulation experiments. But there is a new way to defeat this kind of surveillance with a browser extension called Go Rando by Benjamin Grosser. When you react to a post, it randomly chooses one of the six reactions. Over time, you’ll appear to have perfectly balanced views to Facebook’s algorithms. Benjamin has even open-sourced the extension, and you can install it for most popular browsers. You can find instructions on Benjamin’s blog.

Check It Out: Stop Facebook’s Emotional Manipulation With This Tool