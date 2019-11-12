Lightricks Ltd Launches StoryBoost for Brands

Lightricks Ltd has some great photo apps for consumers, like Facetune and Enlight. But now it has an app aimed more at brands, called StoryBoost. Stand out + boost your brand or business with the Story maker app that has everything you need. 1000+ stunningly designed, on-trend Story page templates — and they’re always adding more; Unique animations between Story pages; Stickers and filters to give your photos and videos that extra touch; Eye-catching animated text; Tons of content ideas & built-in best practices that get engagement and more followers. Tell your story flawlessly and seamlessly to build a brand that you’re proud of. App Store: StoryBoost – Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

