In the early hours of January 1st, 2019, Netflix dropped the latest trailer and date announcement for series 3 of Stranger Things. It features Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and a host of clues hidden in some code. It also reveals that the setting for the latest series will be summer 1985 and that Stranger Things 3 will land on July 4th, 2019.
New Trailer Reveals Stranger Things 3 will Air on Netflix on July 4th
