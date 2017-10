Stranger Things Season 1 was amazing, and if the final trailer for Season 2 is any indication we’re in for an awesome ride. It looks like the Upside Down isn’t done with Will yet, everyone in Hawkins is in danger, and Eleven is even more bad-ass than before. Stranger Things Season 2 is a Netflix original series premiering on October 27th, just in time for Halloween. How appropriate.

